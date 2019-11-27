|
|
Sharon Lynn McConnell
Millville - Sharon Lynn McConnell, age 73 of Millville, passed away peacefully at home on Monday morning, November 25, 2019.
Born and raised in Millville to the late Irene E. McConnell and Roy Curry, Lynn graduated from Millville High School, Class of 1964. She then earned her associate degree from Cumberland County College and went on to obtain her bachelor's degree from Virginia Commonwealth University.
Lynn served our country in the United States Air Force as a flight nurse in Germany and Stateside for over 20 years, retiring in 1992 as a lieutenant colonel. While in the Air Force, Lynn earned her master's degree in Nursing from Loma Linda University. While stationed in Germany, Lynn greatly enjoyed traveling throughout Europe.
After serving her country in the Air Force, Lynn returned to Millville and worked as a school nurse for Fairfield Twp. School and then Vineland Public Schools for a total of 20 years, and retired. She currently enjoyed substituting as a nurse for Vineland Public Schools.
Lynn was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Millville. She loved traveling the world with family and friends. She always looked forward to going out to Chili's with her girlfriends for Margaritas. She also enjoyed going to the live theater with her friends. Shopping, photography, going to the movies with her friends, and doing genealogy were but a few of Lynn's other favorite pastimes. She was also an avid fan of all Philadelphia sports teams, and really enjoyed many Angels games at Camden Yards. But most of all, Lynn treasured the time that she was able to share with her loving daughter, Meghan.
Lynn will be sadly missed by her daughter Meghan Eva McConnell (Jason) of Millville; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; many friends and travel buddies; and her loving cats.
A Funeral Service will be conducted on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Family and friends will be received from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Millville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lynn's memory may be made to the 1st United Methodist Church, 201 N. 2nd Street, Millville, NJ 08332 or checks may be made payable to the Eastern Apicultural Society, (Attn: Jacky Hildreth) 3 Summit Terrace, North Yarmouth, ME 04097.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Sharon Lynn McConnell may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019