Sharon Zimmerman
Vineland -
Sharon Zimmerman, 76 of Vineland, NJ and more recently of North Port, Florida passed away suddenly March 12, 2020 after a battle with an extended illness. She was the wife of Donald Zimmerman and the daughter of Maurine and the late Alfred Davis.
Sharon spent her career as a special education teacher in Downe Township, touching the lives of many children over the years. Throughout her life she loved to spend time with her family. After retirement, she and Don moved to Florida where they found a great community of friends and plenty of activities to enjoy and participate in. She enjoyed watching the birds and alligators in their pond and loved to see the sunset. She was an amazing, creative woman who enjoyed new recipes and learning new games. She was also an avid traveler, having visited all 50 states, she loved the mountains, the beach, camping and just being outside. Car trips and nights around the campfire were filled with laughter, car bingo, crazy math problems and songs like, "You are my sunshine" and "Do Lord". Whenever possible she would choose the dotted roads and finding the adventures on the roads less traveled.
She was a loving wife, mom and Grammy who will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Donald; her three daughters, Kim and her husband Bruce Sottile; Kelly and her husband Joe Soracco; Tracey and her husband David Redman; grandchildren Rebecca and her husband Ian Keretzman, Cody Carpenter, Andrew Redman, Lucas Soracco and Samantha Soracco. She is also survived by her sister and brother in law, Kathi and Paul Finkelstein, brother in law and sister in law, David and Siri Zimmerman as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Funeral arrangements will be private
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020