Vineland - Sharron "Sherry" Donnelly, 75, of Vineland, NJ passed away early Friday morning November 15, 2019 after an extended illness. Sherry was born in Hartford, CT, raised for several years in Mexico while her father was employed there before moving to Vineland where she was a longtime city resident. She was the daughter of the late Erma M. (Schroll) & Joseph W. Donnelly. She was also predeceased by her brother Dale Donnelly.

Before retiring, Sherry was employed as a real estate agent in Vineland for many years as well as short period for WaWa where she got to see everyone. She had previously worked as a Patient Relations representative at Newcomb Medical Center. She was a member of the Ramoth Church, Vineland and the Red Hats Society. Sherry enjoyed being outdoors, camping, cooking & baking.

Sherry is survived by her 2 children; Carie Janetta & Billy Castiglioni, 2 grandchildren; Stephen & Julie Janetta, 3 step grandchildren; Christa, Heather & Ivy

Sister; Denise A. Donnelly & wife Cheryl Finke as well as nieces Anna Donnelly & Sarah Reid

Relatives & friends will be received on Saturday November 30, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM. Burial will be private in the Siloam Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Research through her personal memorial page at www.inmemof.org/Sherry-Donnelly. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
