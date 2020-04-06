|
Shawn Lynette (Coffman) Servais
Millville - Shawn Lynette (Coffman) Servais, 53 of Millville, NJ passed away on Sunday after an brief S illness. Born in Vineland, NJ, Shawn was a lifelong Millville resident.
Shawn started working at the Woodbine Developmental Center in Woodbine right after high school. She continued her education at the Cumberland County College, and was most recently a Supervisor at the center.
She was an active member of the First Assembly of God Church in Millville, and was recently Baptized. Shawn was an avid cat lover, and she enjoyed her two cats; "Cuddles and Baby".
Shawn is survived by: mother, Nancy Shukovsky and step-fathter, John Shukovsky; brothers, John Lea Coffman (Stephanie), and John Shukovsky Jr. (Sherri); grandchildren, Elise Trimiar and Giavanna Campana; nieces and nephews, Titianan Shukovsky, John Shukovsky III, John Paul Coffman, Kirstein Coffman and Ian Coffman. She was pre-deceased by her son, David Servais.
In accordance with executive order #107, no public services will take place at this time. A Celebration of Life for Shawn will be held and announced at a later date. Written condolences can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020