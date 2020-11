Or Copy this URL to Share

A Celebration of Life Service for Shawn Lynette (Coffman) Servais (3/22/1967 - 4/5/2020) will take place on Saturday, November 21st at 11am in the First Assembly of God Church in Millville. Please practice social distancing and masks will be required.









