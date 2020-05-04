|
Sheila Y. Nichols
Deerfield Twp. - Sheila Y. Nichols of Deerfield Twp. passed away suddenly on Sunday afternoon May 3, 2020 in Inspira Medical Center, Vineland where she had been a patient for the past three days. She was 68 years old.
Born in Bridgeton, she was the daughter of the late Wayman A. and Bernetta S. (nee Lockman) Pierce and the wife of the late Harold D. Nichols, who passed away in 2014.
Sheila grew up in Fairfield Twp. and was a graduate of the class of 1969 Bridgeton High School. She had worked for 26 years for Prudential Life Insurance Company, until her retirement from that position and then for Fishers Food Market in Hopewell Twp. and Cumberland County Vocational Technical School in the Administration Dept. for 16 years as a secretary, until her retirement in 2018. She would get up at 5:30 every morning so she could be at work by 7:00a.m. , so she would have a good parking spot by the door. She was a long time faithful member of the Bridgeton Assembly of God Church where she served as a Sunday School Teacher and also as a teacher of the Missionettes. She was also a member of the Nanticoke Lenni Lenape Indian Tribe of Bridgeton. She was a loving individual, who always had a huge smile. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother, who will never be forgotten.
Surviving her are her sons Victor Nichols and his wife Sheron of Bridgeton, Corey Nichols of Vineland, and Curtis Nichols and Sade Gay of Millville, two brothers Cutis Pierce and his wife Debra of Hopewell Twp., Vincent H. Pierce and his wife Audrey of Bridgeton, her loving grandchildren Victor Nichols Jr. , Victoria Nichols, Jayden Snyder, Airiana Gay, Ny'Lasija Gay, and her sister in law Darlynn Nichols, who was like a sister. Besides her parents, and her husband Harold, she was predeceased by her brothers Wayman A. Pierce III, and Rudolph H. Pierce.
Private graveside funeral services will be held for family only, with interment in Fernwood Memorial Park Cemetery, Hopewell Twp. Written condolences can be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home website at www.sraywebsterfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the SRAY-WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Upper Deerfield Twp..
