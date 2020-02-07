|
Sheri Berman
Vineland - Sheri Berman, 63, of Vineland passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from a tragic fire accident.
Ms. Berman was lifelong resident of Vineland and a 1974 graduate of Vineland High School and a 1976 graduate of Cumberland County College. Born in Audubon, Sheri was employed at South Jersey Gas.
She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Evelyn.
She is survived by her brothers, Stu and his wife, Carole from Old Bridge and Larry and Rhonda Berman of Ocean City; her step-brother, Harold "Butch" Berman of Phila.; her nephews, Matt and his wife, Lauren Berman of East Brunswick and Jordan and his wife, Stefanie, of Old Bridge and Rachel and Cori Berman of Ocean City; her great niece, Aria Drew Berman and great nephews, Cameron Joseph Berman and Hunter Maximus.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 12pm at Alliance Cemetery in Norma by Rabbi Yisroel Rapoport and a luncheon will be held at Larry's 2 on Main Rd. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020