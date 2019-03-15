|
Shielda G. Merritt
Millville - Shielda G. Merritt, 70, of Millville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening March 13, 2019 at home.
Born in Bridgeton, she was the daughter of the late Charles V. and Alice E. Merritt (nee Ayars). She was a graduate of Bridgeton High School.
Shielda worked in the packing department for Wheaton Glass and other local glass factories prior to her retirement.
Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
She was a long time member of the Norma Baptist Church in Norma.
She is survived by four sisters, Dora Allen, Alice Marcella Wright (James), Gloria Merritt and Bessie Hoeft (Gregory), two brothers, Lewis Merritt (Linda) and Victor Merritt (Joann) and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, Larry and William Merritt.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Tuesday morning March 19th at 11 o'clock at Fernwood Memorial Park in Hopewell Township with Pastor Robert Green of the Norma Baptist Church officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce Street in Bridgeton.
Tributes may be offered to the family via the funeral home website, freitagfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 15, 2019