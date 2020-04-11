|
|
Shirley A. Goff
Leesburg - SHIRLEY A. GOFF 85, of Leesburg, NJ passed away with family at her bedside on April 7, 2020 at Inspira Vineland from complications of pancreatitis and stroke. She was born on December 1, 1934 in Dorchester, NJ to the late Charles Henry Lee and Ruth DuBois Lee. Following her marriage to Thomas Foye Goff on March 7, 1953, Shirley lived in Dorchester until 1958, then living in Leesburg until her death. Shirley worked at Airwork until 1963, then became a housewife after the birth of her second child. She resumed working later at Maurice River Township Municipal office until her retirement.
Shirley was an active member of the Dorchester United Methodist Church and Sunday School teacher for more than 50 years. She was an avid gardener, grew and arranged flowers for the church for many years. Shirley enjoyed her crossword puzzles, watching Jeopardy and English comedy shows, reading, eating chocolate and black jellybeans (that no one else in the family would touch!). Shirley was a talented seamstress sewing prom dresses, bridesmaid dresses, everyday apparel for herself and daughters and Barbie clothes for her daughters. Christina (Tina) had the best dressed Barbie in town! Shirley's husband Tom, frequently commented that she was a very well-dressed, attractive woman. Her life revolved around her family, church, friends and work.
Shirley is survived by her daughters, Marianne Goff Robinson (James) of Millville and Christina Lee Goff of St. Croix, US Virgin Islands; a granddaughter, Christy Lin Querns; great granddaughter, Raelin Christina Querns and a great grandson Bryce Wayne Querns and her extended family, Shirley is also survived by her cat companions Cleo, Happy Cat, and Skipper. In addition to parents, she is predeceased by her husband Thomas Foye Goff, of 67 years; her sister Virginia Carolyn Risley and brother, Henry Charles Lee.
Shirley's last wishes were for her cremains to be released in the ocean on an outgoing tide so that she may visit places she has never seen before.
Memorial services will be arranged and announced later when friends and family can safely gather and share memories of Shirley.
In lieu of flowers donations/contributions may be made tot eh South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter (formerly SPCA) 1244 N. Delsea Drive Vineland, NJ 08360, the Dorchester United Methodist Church P.O. Box 555 Dorchester, NJ 08316, or a charity of the givers' choice.
Special thanks to all who gave of their time and energy to assist Shirley and her family while she was caring for her ill husband, after his passing and after Shirley's passing. Kind words, deeds and prayers were greatly appreciated by the family.
To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020