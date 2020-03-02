|
|
Shirley A. Stiles
Vineland - Shirley A. Stiles, 70, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Saturday February 29, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Shirley was born in Vineland and raised in Newfield and remained a lifelong area resident. She was the daughter of the late Marie L. (Van Hook) & Kenneth T. Stiles. She was pre deceased by her fiancée Irvin Rosario.
Shirley was a graduate of Vineland High School Class of 1968. She began her working career as a secretary and retired with 30 yrs of Service from the Pineland Learning Center. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her many friends. Whether it was shopping for antiques with Nancy & Frank, Partying with Sharon & Sam, the get togethers with the "girls" Franny, Joyce, Judy, & Junita, or travelling to some tropical resort with Amanda. She also valued her longtime friendship with Carol & Barry Rothman and Donna & Kerry Stewart. She had many great experiences and memories with them all.
Shirley is survived by her son; Joseph (Aubrey) Morello, Jr., Daughters; Jacque (Chuck) Riley, Denise (Michael) Webb, Christina (Dave) Pierce, Her ex-husband and dear friend, Gary Cheli, 10 grandchildren; Sydney, Madison, Joey & Erin Morello, Chase Riley, Alise & Makai Webb, Emma Matthew & Jonathan Pierce. Brothers; Thomas (Sandra) Stiles & Ray Stiles, Sister; Kathy (Ken) Heather, She also leaves behind her faithful 4 legged companion Sir Lancelot.
Relatives & friends will be received on Thursday March 5 from 6:00-8:00 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 8 PM. Burial will be private in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Newfield. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter and The through her personal memorial page at www.inmemof.org/shirley-stiles. To email condolences, please visit, www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020