Shirley Ann Fine
Newport - Shirley Ann Fine, age 65 of Newport, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents Norman and Wanda Senec; and husband Clifford Fine.
She is survived by her daughter Angela (Steve) Barnes of Newport; grandchildren C.J. Fine, Austin Fine, Harley Wheeler, and Blade Barnes; great-grandchildren Bretley Fine, Levi Seay, and Tucker Williams; brother Norman Senec of New Jersey; sisters Florence Senec of New Jersey and Diane Senec of Vineland, New Jersey; and special friend James Hanna of Sevierville.
Graveside service will be at 1:00 pm, Friday, November 1, 2019 in Union Cemetery with Rev. Leon Large officiating.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019