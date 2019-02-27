|
|
Shirley Anne Zinn Camino
Zephyrhills, FL - Shirley Anne Zinn Camino, age 76, of Zephyrhills, FL and formerly of Vineland, passed away at Rosecastle Assisted Living and Memory Care Facility in Zephyrhills, FL on February 6, 2019. Shirley was born on May 20, 1942 in Vineland, N.J. to the late Luther and Rita (Lloyd) Zinn and was a 1961 graduate of Vineland High School. She was married to Joseph Camino until his passing on June 18, 2016. Shirley was extremely creative and talented artist. She was employed as a graphic artist for the city of Vineland, N.J. prior to her retirement. She also enjoyed sculpting and creating political cartoons, some of which appeared in the Philadelphia Inquirer. Shirley loved the outdoors, gardening and nature. She liked staying busy and could be found outside working in her yard during most of her spare time. She made Citrus County, FL her home 36 years ago after relocating from New Jersey and was Catholic by faith. Those left to mourn Shirley's passing include her daughter, Jodi Camino-Bailey and her husband Paul of Davenport, FL; her son, Steve Russo of Studio City, CA; and her twin sister, Pat Dippolito and her husband Bruce of Las Vegas, NV. In addition to her husband Joseph, Shirley was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Zinn. Basic cremation care is under the direction of the Chas E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory in Inverness, FL.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 27, 2019