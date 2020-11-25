1/1
Shirley E. Sweeney
{ "" }
Shirley E. Sweeney

Shirley E. Sweeney went to be with our Lord on November 23, 2020. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, "Jack" Sweeney, parents, Russell and Margaret and sister Sonya Greer.

Shirley worked for Owens-Illinois, Kimble Glass, Vineland, NJ for 19 years and retired in 1994. She was a blood donor and upon retiring, became a Red Cross volunteer for local blood drives at the Vineland Moose Hall. Shirley also enjoyed gardening, traveling with Jack, luncheons with the Red Hat Ladies and spending time with her grandchildren.

Shirley is survived by her sister, Darleen and Bud Briggs of Florida. Her sons, Tom and Gail of Franklinville, Pat of Vineland, Mike of Franklinville and her daughter Sharon of Vineland. She is also survived by her grandsons Sean, Ryan, Connor, Daniel and John.

Family and friends may gather on Monday, Nov. 30th from 8:30 - 10:30 at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. A Funeral Liturgy will follow at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish, St. Michael's Church 504 S. West Ave. Minotola, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Shirley may be made to Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish, 104 Catawba Ave. Newfield, NJ 08344.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.




Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
NOV
30
Liturgy
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish, St. Michael's Church
Funeral services provided by
WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 691-0781
