Hoffman Funeral Homes
643 Main Street
Leesburg, NJ 08327
(856) 785-1100
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Shirley H. Haley


1938 - 2019
Shirley H. Haley Obituary
Shirley H. Haley

Port Elizabeth - SHIRLEY H. HALEY 81, of Port Elizabeth died Monday July 29, 2019 at home. Born in Millville, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Cornelius and Shirley Brone Hanson and the wife of Patrick Haley. Shirley was formerly of Millville and resided in Port Elizabeth the past 50 years. She retired from the Maurice River Township Board of Education where she was a secretary. Shirley attended the First United Methodist Church in Millville. She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, Patrick H. Haley, children, Neil Haley (Kim), Patrick Haley, Rebecca Andres, Kristin Scull and RaeAnn Whittenburg, grandchildren, Ronald Green, Kylie Green, Skylar Green, Allison Andres, Kelsey Andres, Bryn Andres, Kaitlyn Smith, Ciarra Haley and Neil Haley, 4 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main Street Leesburg, NJ on Friday August 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Burial will be held privately for the family.

To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 2, 2019
