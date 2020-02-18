|
Shirley Jean Sikking
Shirley Jean (Addleman) Sikking, 84 years young, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Monday, February 17, 2020.
Shirley lived a life filled with love and happiness. She spent most of her time with her family and her companion of over 30 years, Carl Merkt. She was an avid traveler, vacationing in places around the world such as The Great Wall of China, Germany, London, and Mexico just to name a few. Shirley's home was her sanctuary where she enjoyed gardening, decorating and relaxing by her pool with her family. Her favorite pastimes were golfing, antiquing and shopping for a good bargain.
She graduated from Millville High School in 1953. Then she married and raised her four children while working as a secretary and then as a transcriptionist (she prided herself on her exceptional spelling skills) at Cooper Hospital until her retirement. Shirley was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her mother, Geraldine Addleman (105) and brother, John Addleman and his wife, Bené; her four children and their spouses; Arnold John and Donna (Holmes) Sikking, Ronald and Gabrielle (Alaba) Sikking, Donna (Sikking) and Geoffrey Warren, Jr., and Jacqueline (Sikking) and Mark Moratelli. Shirley has 10 grandchildren, Laura (Derek) Gordillo, Bryan (Amy) Sikking, Christopher (Laura) Sikking, Meghan (Christopher) Greenfield, Tara (Justin) Myerson, Sabrina (Zachary) Osheroff, Zachary Warren and fiance Sarah Durband, Ciara and Veronica Sikking and Jesse Sikking. She also has 7 great-grandchildren.
Friends and family will be received from 12 pm to 1 pm on Friday, February 21st at The Greenview Inn, 4049 Italia Ave, Vineland, NJ. A "Celebration of Life" will immediately follow from 1 pm to 4 pm in the main ballroom. In lieu of flowers, Shirley always donated to Hospice Care which helped her in her final days and she would have wanted others to do the same in her memory. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020