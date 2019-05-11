|
Shirley Saccone
Vineland - Shirley Saccone, 89 of Vineland, NJ passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019 at Bishop McCarthy Residence in Vineland, NJ.
She was a domestic housewife and a long-time volunteer at the First Presbyterian Church in Vineland. She will be dearly missed by her good friends
Mary Barner and Evelyn Stewart. "No more pain, no more confusion, just sweet slumber and long awaited reunion".
Shirley is survived by a brother, Gary Taubernick of Marysville, Washington;
a sister, Linda of Washington State, and sister-in-law, June Taubernick of Marysville, Washington.
She was predeceased by her husband, Enrique "Ricky" Saccone and one sister, Phyllis.
Arrangements are by the DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave, Vineland, NJ. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 11, 2019