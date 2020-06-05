Shirley T. Ewan
Millville - Shirley T. Ewan, 92, of Millville, passed away peacefully at the Baker Place Assisted Living Center in Vineland. Born in Millville, Mrs. Ewan was a graduate of Millville High School, Class of '45.
She was retired from Prudential Insurance Co., working there as a supervisor in the caseworkers unit for over 20 years. Shirley Ewan is predeceased by brother Alan Thomas and sister Jayne Kycynka.
Shirley enjoyed camping, square and ballroom dancing with her late husband, Bill. But, her passion was following and supporting her grandchildren and great grandchildren in all their activities and sporting events…..becoming their #1 fan.
She is survived by two sons: William P. (Uboy) Ewan, Jr. (Barbara) and Glenn B. Ewan (Nancy); daughter: Shawn E. Johnson (Mark); brother: David Thomas (Judy); 4 grandchildren: Brooke Dixon (Bob), Britney Ewan-Rabbai (Matt), Ryan Johnson (Brandi) and Kyle Ewan; 6 great grandchildren: Elizabeth, Brielle, Bobby, Rilyn, Madison and Raegan.
Private graveside services will be held in Cumberland County Veterans Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.
Memorial donations may be made to: Bayada Assistive Care, 3071 East Chestnut Ave, Vineland, NJ 08361 or the First United Methodist Church, PO Box 116, Millville, NJ 08332. Written condolences may be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.