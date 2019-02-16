|
Shirley Trout Boyle
Millville - Shirley Trout Boyle, died on February 14, 2019, at home surrounded by her children. She was 85.
Born on August 8, 1933 in Millville, New Jersey, the third child- and only daughter - of Dorothy (Cossaboon) Trout and John Trout. Shirley attended Millville Public Schools and was Female Athlete of the Year in 1950.
She married Jim Boyle on the first day of Summer, June 21, 1958. Together they built a family and were married 51 years before Jim's death in 2009.
Shirley was also preceded in death by both her parents, and brothers Robert (Mildred) and Nelson (Phylis) Trout. She is survived by her three children: Peg Boyle (Chris Campanile) of Cranston, Rhode Island, Jim Boyle (Susan Russo) of Merchantville, NJ, Pati Boyle (Mike McLoone) of San Francisco, California, sister in law Marie Manduke of Westborough, Massachusetts and best friend of 75 years, Kay Ayres of Millville.
Throughout her life, she maintained strong connections with many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews from both the Trout and Boyle families. Shirley's engaged, curious, and genuinely compassionate way of approaching life allowed her to easily connect with people. She enjoyed traveling the world, fishing, and casino trips with her great-niece Teal.
Maintaining long term friendships was a particular strength for Shirley, including her beloved CLUB who have been gathering monthly since 1954. She also stayed in touch with her high school classmates and enjoyed attending reunions and monthly luncheons. Sunday card game gatherings were also an important part of her week.
Shirley will be especially missed by the people lucky enough to call her Gramma: Lily, Aaron, Fiona and Henry. Her passing on Valentine's Day will be a reminder to them of her limitless love.
A Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11 AM at the Parish of All Saints (St. Mary's), with burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Viewings will be held on Monday evening from 6-8 PM and Tuesday morning from 9:30-10:30 AM in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made in Shirley's honor to the M25 Initiative's Code Blue and Housing First programs. 31 N. Pearl Street, Bridgeton, NJ 08302 or m25initiative.org.
Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected], www.ro capshannon.com or snjtoday.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 16, 2019