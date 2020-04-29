|
Shirley Zislin
Formerly of Vineland - Shirley Frances Zislin, formerly of Vineland, New Jersey, passed away on April 29, 2020 at the age of 97 at The Health Center at Claridge Court in Prairie Village, Kansas. Shirley was born to the late Nathan and Mary Naness on February 10, 1923 in Millville, New Jersey. She graduated from Millville High School in 1941 and attended Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She married the late Harry Zislin in 1946, and they raised three children in Vineland. She is survived by two sons and one son-in-law: Arne Zislin and his wife Elaine of Leawood, Kansas, Neal Zislin and his wife Jane of Lakewood Ranch, Florida and James Scull of Vineland, New Jersey; one grandchild: Adam Scull of Greenwich, New Jersey and several great grandchildren. She is predeceased by a daughter, Rona Scull. Shirley was first and foremost a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a volunteer for Hadassah and worked at the Vineland New Jersey Unemployment Office. She and Harry enjoyed playing golf and dancing and spent many relaxing winters in southern Florida visiting friends and relatives. She was a strong advocate of maintaining a healthy lifestyle: good nutrition and daily exercise. This was maintained in her later years through daily walks, and she was rewarded with a long life. The family requests that donations may be made to the American Juvenile Diabetes Association at www.jdrf.org. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a graveside services and burial will be private. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020