|
|
Shonya Rhett
Vineland - Shonya Rhett 52 of Vineland departed this life on March 17, 2020 in Temple University Hospital. She was born in Vineland to John Williams Bey and the late Bessie Wilson Rolle. She was a lifetime resident of the area.
She was a 1987 graduate from Vineland High School and a Supervisor for Vineland Developmental Center. She was a member of Truth Baptist Church in Newfield.
Shonya reached out to all in the community.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband Ernest Charles Rhett; children, Shakeria Tull, India Rolle, Michael Pratt, Tiona Hernandez and Ahmeer Rolle; 8 grandchildren; siblings, Charles Wilson, David Moye, Audrey Rolle and other brothers and sisters.
Service will be held 11am Saturday, March 21st at Truth Baptist, New York Ave., Newfield; viewing 9am-11am. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com.
In compliance with the health officials and the Governor suggestions concerning COVID-19 please practice social distancing.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020