Sidney Ronis
Vineland - Sidney Louis Ronis, 87, of Vineland, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. A lifelong resident of the Vineland area, he taught school for over 36 years and positively impacted the lives of countless young people. Sidney graduated from Vineland High School in 1949 and then went on to earn his B.S. degree from the University of Delaware and a M.S. degree from Kansas State. He was an avid fisherman, boater and a devoted fan of all Philadelphia sports teams. He took tremendous pride in participating in and supporting all of his children's sports and activities. Sidney enjoyed spending time in his garden growing vegetables, especially his delicious "Jersey Tomatoes". He is survived by his wife, Jane (Muller) Ronis; daughter, Lisa Ronis of Vineland; daughter, Dr. Debbi Ronis of Florida; son & daughter-in-law, David & Katherine Ronis and his three grandchildren, Kyle, Julia & Benjamin Ronis, all of Atlanta, GA. Services will be held at Alliance Cemetery on Monday, April 8th at 11am, 970 Gershal Ave, Norma. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Sidney may be made to: South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 North. Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 5, 2019