Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Sigfrido "Sid" Ortiz Jr.

Sigfrido "Sid" Ortiz Jr. Obituary
Sigfrido "Sid" Ortiz Jr

Vineland - Sigfrido "Sid" Ortiz Jr. age 64 of Vineland, passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at home after a three-year battle with prostate cancer and a short time with liver, lung and GI cancer.

Sid lived in Cumberland County for over 50 years but was native to New York City and Levittown, P.R. and lived the last 28 years in the house he built for the beautiful wife of 45 years, Martha "Marty" Ortiz in Vineland, NJ.

Sid was an honored Veteran with the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War era. Sid owned and operated South Jersey Fence & Access Control for over 40 years as a certified technician for gate operators and access control products with DKS (DOORKING) and Liftmaster. To many in his field, he was known as THE GATE MAN.

Sid is preceded by his parents, Sigfrido Sr. and Providencia Ortiz.

He is survived by his wife, Martha "Marty" Ortiz; two daughters, Clarissa "Cleo" Ortiz and her son Luke Bernard; Jennifer Goodman and husband Harold of Phoenixville, PA. and their four children, Jaylen Goodman, Layla Goodman, Cali Goodman and Medellina Goodman; two nephews, David Ortiz and Santos Baez; and three nieces, Melissa Flynn, Kimi Yi and Lorraine Gonzalez. He is also survived by his brother, Signardo "Dave" Ortiz of Vineland and sister, Kathy McKean and husband Quintin of Lakeland, FL.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, July 19th, from 6 pm to 9 pm and Saturday, July 20th, from 9 am to 11 am followed by a funeral service at 11 am at the DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Sid will be laid to rest at the Cumberland County Veterans' Cemetery, Trench Rd, Bridgeton, NJ 08302. Memories, thoughts, and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 18, 2019
