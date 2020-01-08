|
Signardo "Dave" Ortiz
Vineland - Signardo "Dave" Ortiz, age 63 of Vineland, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at his home. Native to New York City, Dave graduated from Millville High School in 1974 but spent most of his childhood with his siblings between NYC and Levittown, P.R.
For years, Dave owned and operated ACE Fence Co. with his brother, Sigfrido "Sid" Ortiz Jr. before retiring from Bierig Brothers as a truck driver for 16 years.
Dave is preceded by his parents, Sigfrido Sr. and Providencia Ortiz and by his older brother, Sigfrido "Sid" Ortiz Jr.
He is survived by Evelyn Sotomayor-Burgos (formerly known as Evelyn Ortiz); his daughter, Melissa Flynn and her husband, Derrick Flynn of Delaware; his son, David Ortiz and Tasha Vargas of Vineland; grandchildren, Alex "AJ" Flynn, David Ortiz, Jr., Jaiden Santiago, Leilani Colaneri and Lorenzo Ortiz; his sister, Kathy McKean and husband Quintin McKean of Lakeland, FL; his sister-in-law, Martha "Marty" Ortiz; nieces, Clarissa Ortiz, Jennifer Goodman, Kimi Yi, and nephew, Santos Baez.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 3pm to 5pm with funeral services at 4:30pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Burial will be private. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020