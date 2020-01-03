|
|
Silvia Rivera
On New Year's Eve, December 31st, 2019, Silvia Rivera, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 45. Silvia was born on March 25th, 1974 to Rosaura Rodriguez and Silvino Rivera.
Silvia worked as a registered nurse with Preferred Home Healthcare where she befriended many with her bright personality.
Silvia was the backbone of her family. She was predeceased by her father, Silvino Rivera and her granddaughter, Kimora Jones.
She is survived by her 7 children, Jasmine Harper, Miguel Pagan, Bianca Fregona, Denise Fregona, Angelica Fregona, Giovanna Fregona and Giovanni Cabrera; 5 grandchildren, Siani Harper, Milani Harper, Daymar Harper Jr, Kamani Johnson and Traylani Durham; her brothers, Rene Rivera and Xavier Rivera; her sister, Erica Rivera and her mother, Rosaura Rodriguez, as well as many loving family and friends.
Silvia was a dedicated mother, daughter, family member, and friend. She was beloved by many and touched many lives with her selfless acts of kindness.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday, January 5th from 3pm to 5pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Avenue in Vineland. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family has a fundraiser open for donations. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020