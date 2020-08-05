1/1
Sofia Gabos
Sofia Gabos

Vineland - "Pace a tutti" Sofia Gabos, 92, of Vineland, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Sofia was born in Italy to the late Guido and Giulia. She was a loving wife, mother and nonna. She came to America after marrying the love of her life, Tullio in Italy, and settled in Vineland. She loved to cook and bake for her family. Sofia enjoyed sewing, spending time with her friends and more recently sitting on her patio chatting with neighbors. She was trained as a professional seamstress in Italy and taught herself the English language after arriving in the United States.

She leaves behind two daughters Christine and Diane; four granddaughters, Tracey, Emily, Gabrielle and Lauren; two sisters and multiple nieces and nephews. Her family here and in Italy were the most important thing to her. She found comfort in praying the rosary and Divine Mercy Chaplet. She used to volunteer at the New Jersey Veteran's Memorial Home in Vineland Services will be private for her immediate family. In lieu of flowers please send donations in Sofia's name to : Christ The Good Shepherd Parish, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland, NJ 08361. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com




Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
