|
|
Sonia Esther Martinez Cardona
Vineland - Sonia Esther Martinez Cardona, age 81 of Vineland, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, June 9, 2019.
Sonia was born in Sabana Grande, Puerto Rico to the late Julia Ortiz and Victor Martinez and has been a resident of Vineland for over 60 years. Prior to her retirement, Sonia worked as a seamstress for DeRossi and Son Clothing of Vineland. A devout Christian, Sonia practiced her faith daily, reading the Bible and showing love, kindness and forgiveness to everyone. She enjoyed playing cards and word find puzzles and loved to share time with her family and especially her grandchildren.
Sonia was predeceased by Miguel Rios, Gonzalo Gonzalez Sr. and by her husband Benito Cardona. Her grandson Abel Gonzalez Jr. and by her brother Fernando Martinez.
Sonia is survived by her 7 loving children; Migdalia Gonzalez (Ramon) of Newark, NJ, Eremias Gonzalez (Teresa Ortega) of Arizona, Abel Gonzalez (Annie Munoz) of Vineland, Nancy Gonzalez (Brian Garcia) of Vineland, Gonzalo Gonzalez (Patricia) of Pittsgrove, Miguel Rios (Kim Bender) of Millville and Jose Rios (Audrey) of PA. She is also survived by 24 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 1 brother and 2 sisters.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, June 14th at 11:00 am at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. Interment will follow in Siloam Cemetery. Family and friends may gather from 10:00-11:00 am, prior to the service.
Condolences and tributes may be shared at wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on June 12, 2019