Services
WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 691-0781
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sonia Cardona
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sonia Esther Martinez Cardona

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sonia Esther Martinez Cardona Obituary
Sonia Esther Martinez Cardona

Vineland - Sonia Esther Martinez Cardona, age 81 of Vineland, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, June 9, 2019.

Sonia was born in Sabana Grande, Puerto Rico to the late Julia Ortiz and Victor Martinez and has been a resident of Vineland for over 60 years. Prior to her retirement, Sonia worked as a seamstress for DeRossi and Son Clothing of Vineland. A devout Christian, Sonia practiced her faith daily, reading the Bible and showing love, kindness and forgiveness to everyone. She enjoyed playing cards and word find puzzles and loved to share time with her family and especially her grandchildren.

Sonia was predeceased by Miguel Rios, Gonzalo Gonzalez Sr. and by her husband Benito Cardona. Her grandson Abel Gonzalez Jr. and by her brother Fernando Martinez.

Sonia is survived by her 7 loving children; Migdalia Gonzalez (Ramon) of Newark, NJ, Eremias Gonzalez (Teresa Ortega) of Arizona, Abel Gonzalez (Annie Munoz) of Vineland, Nancy Gonzalez (Brian Garcia) of Vineland, Gonzalo Gonzalez (Patricia) of Pittsgrove, Miguel Rios (Kim Bender) of Millville and Jose Rios (Audrey) of PA. She is also survived by 24 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 1 brother and 2 sisters.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, June 14th at 11:00 am at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. Interment will follow in Siloam Cemetery. Family and friends may gather from 10:00-11:00 am, prior to the service.

Condolences and tributes may be shared at wbfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now