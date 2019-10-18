|
|
Sophia Poplawski
Vineland - Sophia G. Poplawski, 73, of Vineland, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, October 17, 2019, after an extended illness. Sophia was born in Germany and immigrated to Massachusetts with her family. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Nadia Nosaluk. Sophia graduated from nursing school in Springfield, Massachusetts, and worked in numerous hospitals, including Newcomb Hospital and Bishop McCarthy Center for Rehabilitation. She took time off to raise her children and then returned to work at Boscov's Department Store, where she worked until her retirement. Sophia met her beloved husband of 54 years, Peter Poplawski, at a Christian Youth Convention. The two married and resided in Garfield, NJ, before moving to Vineland, NJ, where they lived for over 50 years and raised their four children. During their marriage, Sophia and Peter enjoyed hosting and entertaining family and friends. Sophia was involved with many ministries in the area and abroad. Sophia was a member of Chestnut Assembly of God for 37 years. She is described as a loving woman with a very kind and generous heart. She is survived by her husband, Peter Poplawski; son & daughter-in-law, David & Elizabeth Poplawski; daughter, Sarah Maccherone; son & daughter-in-law, Tim & Laurie Poplawski; and son Stephen Poplawski; five grandchildren, Julia Poplawski, Oliva Poplawski, Michael Poplawski; Jacob Poplawski and Vincent Maccherone; brothers, Victor Nosaluk and Donny Nosaluk; sisters, Chrisatina Vegera and Elizabeth Nosaluk as well as many nieces & nephews. Along with her parents, Sophia was predeceased by her son-in-law, Lawrence Maccherone and her brother, George Nosaluk. Funeral home visitations will be held on Wednesday from 6pm to 7pm followed by a service at 7pm. There will be an additional visitation on Thursday morning from 10 am to 11am at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ. Interment will follow in Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22, 2019