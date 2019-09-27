|
|
Sophie K. Zellers
Millville - Sophie K. Zellers, 92 of Millville, died on Sunday after an extended illness at the Inspira Medical Center of Vineland, NJ. Born in Millville, to Michael and Mary (Sarkalska) Kohansky, Sophie was a lifelong resident.
Prior to retirement, Sophie had worked for Cumberland County Board of Social Services in Millville. She was a member of the St. Nicks Ukrainian Catholic Church and choir; the Sisterhood of the Sacred Heart of Jesus at St. Nicks; St. Nicks Ukrainian/American Club and the Ukrainian National Home. She also was an active volunteer, for decades, with the Cumberland County Board of Elections. Sophie always enjoyed playing cards, and loved to play pinochle at the local Senior Centers.
She is survived by: sons, George Zellers IV, and Jay R. Zellers; daughter, Carole J. Plowman (Joe); sister, Rose Panczyszyn; 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; and 3 nieces. Sophie was pre-deceased by: sister, Ann; brothers, Tony, Pete, Joe, Stanley, and Charles. A special thank you to Sophie's caregiver, Viki Pangburn.
Services will be held on Monday at 2pm in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home of Millville. Burial will follow in the St. Nicks Ukrainian Cemetery. Relatives and friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 1pm until 2pm. Written condolences can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 27, 2019