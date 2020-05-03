|
Sr. Matthew Marie Shaughnessy DM
Newfield - Sister Matthew Marie Shaughnessy, age 86, a member of the Daughters of Our Lady of Mercy, Villa Rossello, Newfield, NJ, went to her eternal rest on May 1 at Misericordia Nursing Center, York PA where she had been a resident for the last two years. Sister Matthew Marie, born in Windsor Locks, CT, was the daughter of the late Matthew and Lillian (Morahan) Shaughnessy. She entered the Congregation of the Daughters of Our Lady of Mercy, in Newfield, NJ in 1956 and professed her vows in 1959. Sister Matthew Marie earned her BA in Mathematics from Connecticut College and then went on to receive her MA in Math from Catholic University, Washington, DC. Sister Matthew Marie taught Mathematics for over 40 years at Our Lady of Mercy Academy, Newfield, NJ - an all-girls high school owned and administered by the Order. She also taught German and Latin. In addition to teaching, Sister Matthew Marie was the formation director and teacher of the young women who were candidates for the Daughters of Mercy. Sister also served on the Order's Leadership Team for a number of years. Because of illness she spent the last two years as a resident at Misericordia Nursing Center, York, PA. Sister Matthew Marie was noted for her dedication to teaching and her exemplary life as a religious. She will be missed for her quiet and gentle manner, her astuteness of mind, and her thoroughness in every task she undertook. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her sister Ellen Cloutman. Surviving are her brother-in law, Roger Cloutman of Springfield, MA; nephew, Kim Cloutman (Susan) of Stockbridge, GA; nieces, Karen Cloutman of Springfield, MA, Nancy Cloutman of Casco, ME and a great niece Vanessa. She is also survived by her religious community, the Daughters of Our Lady of Mercy. The Rite of Christian Burial will take place privately at Pietà Cemetery on the grounds of the Order's Provincial House, Villa Rossello, Newfield, NJ on Monday, May 4. A Memorial Mass in honor of Sister Matthew Marie will be scheduled at a later time. For those who wish, contributions in Sister Matthew Marie's memory may be made to the Daughters of Mercy, Villa Rossello, 1009 Main Road, Newfield, NJ 08344. Arrangements are under the direction of Keffer Funeral Home, York, PA, and Rone Funeral Service, Vineland, NJ. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020