|
|
Stacey Souders
Vineland - Stacey (Gamble) Souders, 58, of Vineland, NJ passed away suddenly on Wednesday afternoon May 1, 2019 shortly after admission to the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Stacey was born in Barrington and raised in Vineland where she was a lifelong resident. She was the daughter of the late William & Gertrude (Collier) Gamble and the wife of Peter R. Souders, Jr. who died April 15, 2019.
Stacey was a graduate of Vineland High School Class of 1978. After High School she graduated from Glassboro State College in the Radio/TV/Film program. Stacey was employed for the past 25 yrs by the State of N.J. Dept. of Human Services as a Principal Clerk Stenographer. She enjoyed watching her favorite shows, visiting the many summer chicken barbecues throughout the area, genealogy & travelling. One of her most memorable trips was a trip to Scotland with her cousin.
She is survived by her feline companions; Graciefur, Quincy, Roger & George, mother-in-law; Marlene D. "Cookie" Souders, sister-in-law; Sherry Larcher & husband John, nieces; Brooke & Brittney Larcher, 3 cousins; Stacy Boyer, Deborah & husband William Hyland & Elizabeth Brinton.
Relatives & friends will be received on Tuesday May 14th from 7:00-8:30 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where her memorial service will be conducted at 8:30 PM. Burial will be private in the Our Lady of Pompeii R.C. Cemetery, East Vineland, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the S.J. Reg Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Dr., Vineland, NJ 08360. To e-mail condolences & or tributes please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 11, 2019