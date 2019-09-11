Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
Inurnment
Following Services
Stacie M. Jones

Stacie M. Jones Obituary
Stacie M. Jones

Vineland - Stacie M. Jones, 32, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Sunday afternoon September 8, 2019 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Stacie was born in Vineland and was a lifelong area resident. She was predeceased by her father John E. Jones..

Stacie worked in the business field and was employed as a payroll manager. She was an active participant of NA Support Group and so enjoyed the support she received. She enjoyed spending time with her family at all the holidays, picnic's, family gatherings and going to concerts. Most of all, she loved being a Mom to her 2 daughters.

Stacie is survived by her 2 children; Alanna Medina & Adrianna Krick, Mother; Loretta (Miles) Jones, Sister: Kelly (Momchil) Kolarski, 2 brothers; John E. Jones, Jr. Anthony A. "Tony" Jones, Companion; Karl Smith as well as several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins.

Relatives & friends will be received on Friday September 13th from 10:00 to 12 Noon at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 12 Noon. Cremation & Inurnment will follow. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made C/O the family. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 11, 2019
