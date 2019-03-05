|
Steelman H. Polhamus
Rosenhayn - Steelman H. Polhamus, 91, of Rosenhayn and formerly of Vineland passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland.
Born in Millville to the late Leon Polhamus and Ruth Heick Polhamus, he was the husband of Maxine Kincade Polhamus and the late Alberta DelColo Polhamus. Steelman had been a resident of Rosenhayn for the past 12 years and prior to that he had lived in Vineland.
Steelman had worked as a crossing guard for the Vineland Board of Education from 2002 to 2016 and prior to that he had owned and operated Hobard Electric in Vineland for over 50 years. He had also worked for Ace Glass and Plumbing in his younger years and the Cumberland County Board of Elections in more recent years. He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during WWII in the South Pacific Theater on the USS Rinehart. In his free time, Steelman enjoyed spending time at his shore house in Fortescue, collecting news paper clippings, attending church and singing in the choir. He was a member of First Wesleyan Church in Upper Deerfield Twp. Steelman served on the board at First Wesleyan Church and Cumberland Christian School in Vineland. He had also been a member of the Odd Fellows, the Loyal Order of Moose in Vineland, the Gideons International and the Brothers of the Bush where he was voted as "most kissable beard".
He is survived by; his wife, Maxine Polhamus of Rosenhayn; four sons, Steelman Royal Polhamus (Jean) of Longmont, CO, Keith Eugene Polhamus of Vineland, Drew Alan Polhamus (Denise) of Crownsville, MD and Troy Brian Polhamus of Vineland; four step-children, Wanda DuBois (Robert) of Upper Deerfield Twp., Rosalind Spragg (Ed) of Somers Point, Angelo Gwinn (Terry) of Hopewell Twp. and Denise Gwinn of Rosenhayn; three brothers, Richard Polhamus, Howard Polhamus and Fred Polhamus; his grandchildren, Christina C. Granmaison, Shane Polhamus, Christopher Polhamus, David Polhamus, Kyle Polhamus, Jake Johnson (Danielle) Shannon Prevost and Drew M. Polhamus (Leanne) and his great-grandchildren, Quennton, K. Reilly, David Jr., Kyle Jr., Gabriel, Dinah, Jael, Asher, Uriah, Ezekiel, Braxton, Kaden, Tycen, Jackson, Lilly, Charlotte and Noah.
Funeral services will be held at the First Wesleyan Church, 200 Laurel Heights Drive, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Thursday, March 7th at 12 Noon. Interment will take place at Siloam Cemetery in Vineland. A visitation will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Wednesday evening, March 6th from 6 PM to 8 PM and on Thursday morning, March 7th at First Wesleyan Church, 200 Laurel Heights Drive, Upper Deerfield Twp. from 11 AM to 12 Noon prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Steelman's memory to First Wesleyan Church, 200 Laurel Heights Dr., Bridgeton, NJ 08302. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 5, 2019