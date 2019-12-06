|
|
Stella Doughty
Deerfield Township - Stella "Tekkie" Kristovich Doughty, 87, of Deerfield Township died peacefully in the comfort of her own home Thursday morning December 5, 2019.
The wife of the late Willis E. Doughty, who passed away this past March, she was born in Deerfield Township on December 30, 1931and was the daughter of the late Egnacy and Sophia Ignacheski Kristovich. She was a lifelong resident of Deerfield Township.
Mrs. Doughty worked when she was younger as a stenographer for the late Judge Harry Adler. Once she started her family she became a dedicated homemaker.
She was a member of The Parish of the Holy Cross / St. Mary's RC Church in Rosenhayn. She enjoyed baking and working in her garden. In addition, she enjoyed photography as a hobby. She also had been a Citizens Band radio enthusiast.
She is survived by four children, Nancy Thompson and her husband Ken of Buena, Walter "Guy" Doughty and his wife Connie of Vineland, Laurie McMahon and her husband Ken and Julie Hope and her husband George, all of Deerfield Twp., a daughter-in-law, Joyce Doughty of Chantilly, VA, nine grandchildren, Keith Doughty (Hilda), Lee Doughty (Stephanie), Kevin Thompson, Erin Nardelli (Georgie IV), Chad, Paige and Deanna McMahon and Stephania and Arianna Hope, one step-granddaughter, Lauren and one step-great grandson, Jace Hamidy. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and members of the Doughty family. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Steve Doughty, daughter, Beverly Walukiewicz, Bev's husband, Wally and brothers, Joseph, Stanley "Stash"and Anthony Kristovich and sisters, Mary Olszewski and Joann Thomas.
The family is also grateful to their mother's caregivers, including, Frances Sesay.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Liturgy which will be celebrated at The Parish of the Holy Cross/St. Mary's RC Church, Morton Ave. in Rosenhayn on Monday afternoon December 9th at 1 o'clock.
The interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Rosenhayn.
Friends will be received at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Sunday evening from 6 until 8.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019