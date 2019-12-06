Services
Freitag Funeral Home
137 West Commerce Street
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
(856) 455-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Stella Doughty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella Doughty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stella Doughty Obituary
Stella Doughty

Deerfield Township - Stella "Tekkie" Kristovich Doughty, 87, of Deerfield Township died peacefully in the comfort of her own home Thursday morning December 5, 2019.

The wife of the late Willis E. Doughty, who passed away this past March, she was born in Deerfield Township on December 30, 1931and was the daughter of the late Egnacy and Sophia Ignacheski Kristovich. She was a lifelong resident of Deerfield Township.

Mrs. Doughty worked when she was younger as a stenographer for the late Judge Harry Adler. Once she started her family she became a dedicated homemaker.

She was a member of The Parish of the Holy Cross / St. Mary's RC Church in Rosenhayn. She enjoyed baking and working in her garden. In addition, she enjoyed photography as a hobby. She also had been a Citizens Band radio enthusiast.

She is survived by four children, Nancy Thompson and her husband Ken of Buena, Walter "Guy" Doughty and his wife Connie of Vineland, Laurie McMahon and her husband Ken and Julie Hope and her husband George, all of Deerfield Twp., a daughter-in-law, Joyce Doughty of Chantilly, VA, nine grandchildren, Keith Doughty (Hilda), Lee Doughty (Stephanie), Kevin Thompson, Erin Nardelli (Georgie IV), Chad, Paige and Deanna McMahon and Stephania and Arianna Hope, one step-granddaughter, Lauren and one step-great grandson, Jace Hamidy. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and members of the Doughty family. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Steve Doughty, daughter, Beverly Walukiewicz, Bev's husband, Wally and brothers, Joseph, Stanley "Stash"and Anthony Kristovich and sisters, Mary Olszewski and Joann Thomas.

The family is also grateful to their mother's caregivers, including, Frances Sesay.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Liturgy which will be celebrated at The Parish of the Holy Cross/St. Mary's RC Church, Morton Ave. in Rosenhayn on Monday afternoon December 9th at 1 o'clock.

The interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Rosenhayn.

Friends will be received at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Sunday evening from 6 until 8.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Freitag Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -