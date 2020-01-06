|
|
Stella M. Shaffer
Bridgeton - Stella M. Shaffer, 94, of Bridgeton, NJ passed away peacefully at home on January 2, 2020.
The oldest of nine children, she was born November 9, 1925 to the late Elizabeth and Paul McDowell. She had been the wife of the late Leonard Shaffer with whom she had enjoyed 73 years of marriage (Dec. 30th 1945) and celebrated every major milestone.
She is survived by a daughter, Sharon Beningo of Petersburg, NJ; two sons, Lenny Shaffer of Holly Hills, FL and Chris Shaffer of Bridgeton; 10 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren and a great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Leonard, four sisters and four brothers.
Funeral services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Wednesday, January 8th at12 Noon. Interment will take place at Overlook Cemetery in Bridgeton. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 10 AM to 12 Noon prior to the services. Written condolences can be sent to the family at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020