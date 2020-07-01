Stella S. McKishen
Vineland - Stella S. McKishen (nee Dupnock), 95, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Tuesday evening June 30, 2020 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Stella was born & raised in Millville and was a longtime Vineland city resident. She was the daughter of the late Tatiana (Wercholyk) & Theador Dupnock. She was pre deceased by her husbands, Leslie Chapman, Frank Snyder & Herb McKishen, brothers Andrew & John Dupnock and sisters Julia McClintock, Doris Osborne, Helen Raul, Ann DiMuth, Olga Spock, Eva Nichols.
Stella was a full time wife, mother & grandmother. While caring for her family she also worked outside of the home working at the West Co in Millville for 32 yrs and later in life as a cafeteria aide at the Durand School in Vineland for 13 yrs. She was a longtime member of the 1st United Methodist Church of Vineland. Stella enjoyed dancing and travelling.
She is survived by 4 children; Leslie B. "Bryant" Chapman, Glenn L. Chapman & wife Sherry, Cynthia Chapman, Todd L. Chapman & wife Kimberly, 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 2 sisters; Sue Payne & Mary Beck, Sister in-law; June Dupnock as well as many nieces & nephews
Relatives & friends will be received on Monday July 6th from 12:30-1:30 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 1:30. Burial will be in the Greenwood Memorial Park, Millville, NJ. Social distancing practices will be followed and a face covering is required. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Hall, 801 Carmel Rd., Millville, NJ 08332.