Largo, FL - Stephan C. Turner, 58 of Largo, Fla. and formerly of Millville died Tuesday June 25, 2019 at Largo Medical Center in Largo, FL after an extended illness.

Born in Bridgeton to the late Burnett H. Turner and Carlotta Thomson Turner; he was an Upper Deerfield resident prior to moving to Millville in 1990. Prior to his disability in 1997 Steve had worked at Courier Systems, Wheaton Fine Glass, and several other places and in his younger years at Clarky's Tree Service.

Steve enjoyed the outdoors especially hunting and fishing. He also loved his dogs Daisy and Dixie.

Surviving are his devoted partner of 38 years Elaine Andrews and son Steven Turner and wife Danielle of Largo, FL. One daughter Cathie Tapp of South Carolina. One sister Carlotta (Rick) Allcorn, Monroeville; four brothers, Alan Turner (Suzanne) of Hopewell Twp., William (Debbie) of Elmer, Martin (Kim) of Pittsgrove and Thomas (AnnMarie) of Columbia, SC; two stepsons Jason (Lisa) Camp of Seminole, FL, Christopher (Desiree) Camp of Tarpon Springs, FL; 1 grandson and 5 granddaughters.

Memorial services will be private. Written condolences can be sent to the family at 3092 Webley Dr. Largo, FL 33771.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 12, 2019
