Stephanie Mason
Stephanie Mason

Andover - Stephanie Mason, 54, of Andover, NJ and formerly of Cumberland County, died on Thursday at the Andover Subacute and Rehab Center in Andover, NJ. She has spent the last 5 years in Andover after suffering injuries requiring extensive rehabilitation.

Stephanie was born in Millville, and spent most of her life living in Cumberland and Camden County. She loved animals, and always enjoyed taking care of her cats. She also enjoyed the times she spent with her family and friends visiting her favorite boardwalk, the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

Stephanie is survived by her sister, Denise Mason. She was pre-deceased by her beloved mother, Joanne.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Written condolences can be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.




Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
