Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Batchelor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie R. Batchelor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephanie R. Batchelor Obituary
Stephanie R. Batchelor

Millville - STEPHANIE R. BATCHELOR 52, Millville died Friday April 24, 2020 at Inspira Hospital in Vineland, NJ. Born in Columbus, OH, she was the daughter of Ernest and Karen Edwards Nance and the wife of Jason Batchelor. She was formerly of Ohio and resided in Millville the past 34 years.

Stephanie was a pet groomer and owned her own grooming salon. She enjoyed animals, camping and her Ohio State Buckeyes.

Surviving are her husband, Jason Batchelor, parents, Ernest and Karen Nance, sons, Brian Truxton and his Fiance' Delana, Matthew Truxton, brother, Greg Nance and his wife Michelle, and her horses Cash and Whiskey.

Due to the current executive order services will be held privately for the family with burial in Head of The River Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Please make memorial donations to the Beacon Animal Rescue 701 Butter Rd. Oceanview, NJ 08230 or Standardbred Retirement Foundation 42 Hornerstown Rd. Cream Ridge, NJ 08514.

To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -