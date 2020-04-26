|
Stephanie R. Batchelor
Millville - STEPHANIE R. BATCHELOR 52, Millville died Friday April 24, 2020 at Inspira Hospital in Vineland, NJ. Born in Columbus, OH, she was the daughter of Ernest and Karen Edwards Nance and the wife of Jason Batchelor. She was formerly of Ohio and resided in Millville the past 34 years.
Stephanie was a pet groomer and owned her own grooming salon. She enjoyed animals, camping and her Ohio State Buckeyes.
Surviving are her husband, Jason Batchelor, parents, Ernest and Karen Nance, sons, Brian Truxton and his Fiance' Delana, Matthew Truxton, brother, Greg Nance and his wife Michelle, and her horses Cash and Whiskey.
Due to the current executive order services will be held privately for the family with burial in Head of The River Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Please make memorial donations to the Beacon Animal Rescue 701 Butter Rd. Oceanview, NJ 08230 or Standardbred Retirement Foundation 42 Hornerstown Rd. Cream Ridge, NJ 08514.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020