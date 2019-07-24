Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
Vineland - Stephen J. Hague, 42, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Tuesday morning July 23, 2019 in the University of Pennsylvania Hospital surrounded by his family after a long hard fight against Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Steve was born & raised in Vineland where he remained a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late Joseph F. Hague, Sr. & brother to the late Michael Hague & Patti Sue Hague.

Steve was employed at National Refrigeration in Rosenhayn as a forklift operator. He enjoyed being outside working in his yard and visiting the beach. Most of all he enjoyed the time spent with his children & family.

He is survived by his wife; Danielle K. (Martin), 2 Children; Josiah & Sophia

Mother; Elizabeth H. "Betty" Hague, Siblings; Joseph Jr. & Diane Daniels, William, James & Heidi, Kathy & Michael Parks, Elizabeth & Albert Moir, Robin Hague, Linda & Charles Traverso, Cindy Hughes, Tim & Matt Hague. K-9 companions; Odie & Cooper "his boys" as well as many nieces & nephews.

Relatives & friends will be received on Friday July 26th from 11:30 to 1:30 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 1:30 PM. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made C/O the family. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on July 24, 2019
