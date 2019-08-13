|
|
Stephen John Kirchner
Millville - Stephen John Kirchner, 63 of Millville passed away sooner than expected, on Sunday at home surrounded by his loving family and friends. Steve was a lifelong Millville resident.
Steve was a member of the Millville Class of 1974. After high school, he entered the Navy and served from 1973 to 1979. Steve also served in the National Guard until 1984. After returning from the Navy, Steve then worked for the West Company as a mold press operator for over 8 years. He then became a Corrections Officer, working for the NJDOC, at Southern State, retiring after 25 years.
After retirement, he enjoyed wintering and living in Panama. Steve made many friends in Panama and has stayed in touch with those friends over the years. He enjoyed boating, skiing, and fishing on the Maurice River. Steve enjoyed skiing at Elk Mountain with the "Millville Cabin Crew". He also enjoyed taking his children and grandchildren crabbing at Turkeys Point. Steve loved to spend time with his family, and his grandchildren always put a huge smile on his face. He was an active member of the Millville Elks Lodge, and always enjoyed his Budweiser and relaxing around his pool. Steve was a card-carrying Keebler Elf.
Steve is survived by son, Steven Kirchner; daughters, Andrea Bara, Michele Kirchner (Matt); brother, Daniel Kirchner (Marlene); sister, Barbara Wettstein (Mark); grandchildren, Jessica Lawson, Madison Laielli, Mason Laielli; great-grandson, Lucas Esposito; niece, Dana Somers; nephews, David Kirchner, Bobby and Jeremy Smith; forever friend, Vera Borisovs; and very close friend, George McMahon.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home. Relatives and friend will be received at the funeral home on Thursday (8/15) from 11 am until 12noon. Services will conclude with an Elks Service at noon. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Elks National Foundation, 2750 N. Lakeview Ave., Chicago, Il, 60614. Written condolences can be sent to [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 13, 2019