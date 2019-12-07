|
Stephen Jones
Somers Point - Stephen Mitchell "Professor Bones" Jones, 66, of Somers Point passed away on Wednesday morning December 4, 2019 at Preferred Care Nursing Home in Absecon.
Friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Wednesday afternoon December 11, 2019 at 2 o'clock at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce Street in Bridgeton where friends will be received between 1 and 2.
The interment will take place at the Hicksite Cemetery at Greenwich Friends Meeting House in Greenwich Twp.
For a more detailed obituary, please visit freitagfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019