Services
Freitag Funeral Home
137 West Commerce Street
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
(856) 455-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Jones


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Jones Obituary
Stephen Jones

Somers Point - Stephen Mitchell "Professor Bones" Jones, 66, of Somers Point passed away on Wednesday morning December 4, 2019 at Preferred Care Nursing Home in Absecon.

Friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Wednesday afternoon December 11, 2019 at 2 o'clock at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce Street in Bridgeton where friends will be received between 1 and 2.

The interment will take place at the Hicksite Cemetery at Greenwich Friends Meeting House in Greenwich Twp.

For a more detailed obituary, please visit freitagfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Freitag Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -