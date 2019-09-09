|
|
Stephen S. Miller
Millville - Stephen S. Miller, 53, of Millville, NJ passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Cooper Hospital U.M.C. Camden, NJ from injuries sustained while riding his motorcycle. Steve was born in Johnstown, PA, and has resided in the Millville area for the majority of his life.
Steve is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 28 years, Sharon (Pio) Miller, Father Robert C. Miller, his brothers Donald Miller wife Marie, Jeremy Miller wife Sherri, his sister Tracy Dacy, husband Joseph, mother in-law Mary Pio, sister in-law Patricia Pio-Hackney, brother in-law Donald Pio Jr. wife April and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother, Sharon (Homway) Miller, and father-in-law, Donald Pio.
Steve was employed as a Corrections Officer with the New Jersey Dept. of Corrections at Bayside State Prison in Leesburg, NJ. He achieved the rank of Sergeant and was well respected by his fellow officers. He served in the U.S. Army for four years and was stationed in Korea. He also served his community as a volunteer fireman. As a young man, he spent several years as a member of the Civil Air Patrol.
He was a faithful member of the New Life World Outreach Church, Millville, NJ where he served in the music ministry. He also enjoyed hiking, fishing, camping, playing guitar, was an avid outdoorsman, and most of all, loved spending time with his family.
Relatives & friends will be received on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 9 to 11 Am at the New Life World Outreach Church, 201 Bluebird Lane, Millville, NJ 08332 where his funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at the Cumberland County Veterans Cemetery, Hopewell Twp, NJ. A wake will be held after the burial. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the New Life World Outreach Church. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 9, 2019