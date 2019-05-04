|
Stephen W. "Steve" Campanella
Vineland - Stephen W. "Steve" Campanella, 83, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Tuesday afternoon April 30, 2019 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ after a brief illness. Steve was born in Hammonton, NJ and was a lifelong Vineland City resident.
He was the son of the late Anthony & Angelina (Profetto) Capelli. He was also predeceased by his brother Anthony.
Before retiring in 1999 with 40 yrs of service, Steve was employed as a Department Manager for Kontes Glass Co. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, Vineland, NJ. Steve enjoyed being outdoors working on his house & yard, camping and out on the water boating. He was talented with his hands and could fix or build anything.
He is survived by his wife of 55 yrs.; Ann (Regalbuto), daughter; Cheryl Skrajewski & husband John, son; Stephen Jr. 3 grandchildren; Lauren, Kristen & Ryan Skrajewski as well as several nieces, nephews & the extended Regalbuto family.
A private family funeral service was conducted on Friday at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ with burial in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the , SJ Reg., 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 4, 2019