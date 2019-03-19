|
Steve L. Howard
Vineland - Steve L. Howard, 63, of Vineland, NJ, passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, March 12th, 2019.
Steve was born on September 1, 1955 to Dolores (Boyd) and the late Conley Howard in Cannelton, West Virginia. Steve moved to Cumberland County at the age of 10.
Steve met his wife Julie (Kouhoupt) in 1976 and they wed in 1980, going on to have two children, Steven and Chris.
After retiring as a machine operator from Kimble Glass, Inc. after 30 years, he spent his time with his family and rooting for the N.Y. Yankees, Baltimore Ravens, N.Y. Rangers and W.V.U. Mountaineers.
Steve is predeceased by his father, Conley and his brother, Randy.
He is survived by his loving wife, Julie; his mother, Dolores Howard of West Virginia; two sons, Steven and his fiancée Danielle of Millville, and Chris and his fiancée Colleen of Vineland; his brothers, Michael and wife Pamela of Millville, Scott and wife Sherry who passed away in 2006 of West Virginia, and Kevin of West Virginia; his two grandchildren, Christopher and Kieran of Vineland.
Steve's Facebook page will remain open and all are welcome to post memories and final words to him there.
Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Services are private. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 19, 2019