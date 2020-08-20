Steven B. Pancoast Sr.



Jacksonville, FL - Steven B. Pancoast, 63 of Jacksonville FL, formally of Bridgeton NJ, passed away at home on Thursday August 13th 2020.



Steven was born in Salem county and resided most of his life in Bridgeton where he worked as a commercial roofer until retiring and moving to Jacksonville, FL.



Steven was a skilled pool player winning several tournaments. He also enjoyed fishing, playing chess, throwing horseshoes and spending time with his dogs Lexi and Hercules and his cat Maggie.



Steven was predeceased by his wife Joan Pancoast, his father Robert Pancoast and brothers Randy Pancoast, Eric Pancoast and Kevin Pancoast.



Steven is survived by his mother M. Louisa Pancoast, sons Steven Pancoast Jr., Scott Pancoast (Erica) and daughter Jennifer Bradley (Raymond), grandchildren Anastasia Baldi, Cole Pancoast, Karise Pancoast, William Pancoast, Sarah Pancoast, Gillian Pancoast and James Bevill, brothers Bruce Pancoast (Sandra), Matthew Pancoast (Theresa), Andrew Pancoast (Karen) and sisters Lorna Pancoast, Suzanne Norcross (Mark), Bethann Shepperd (Rick) and Rachel Kozma (Jonah)



Services will be private.









