|
|
Steven Castillo Jr.
Vineland - Steven Castillo Jr. age 26 of Vineland, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland.
Steven was born in Philadelphia and lived in Vineland most of his life. He was employed by McDonalds restaurant in Vineland and also prepared barbecue events for Bob Novick Auto Mall of Bridgeton.
Survivors include his parents, Steven and Glorimir (Bermudez) Castillo Sr. of Vineland. One sister, Stephanie Castillo, 3 step-sisters, 3 step-brothers and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Also his paternal grandmother, Ezequiela Castillo of Vineland.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 11th at 7:00 PM from the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. Burial will be private.
Family and friends may gather from 6:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home on Monday.
Please visit wbfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the family.
Arrangements are by the WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 8, 2019