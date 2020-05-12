|
|
Steven Coen
Vineland - Steven E Coen, 62, of Vineland, New Jersey, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center. Steven was born in Athens, Ohio and as a young adult he worked for his parents business in Ashland Oil. He moved to Vineland in 1990 and starting working at Samuel Coraluzzo/ Torrissi Transport as a driver and eventually moved up to the position of Safety Director for the company. There he met his wife Loretta and they have been married for 26 years, both still working for the company. Steve loved visiting family and spending time with his daughter and grandsons. He loved traveling with his wife, camping, and working storm duty for Emergency Response Fueling Service, LLC during hurricane season. Steven is survived by his wife of 26 years, N. Loretta Coen; daughter Kenna Coen Lewis and her husband Gary of Washington, WV; grandsons Hunter Gilbert & Eli Lewis; his mother Grace Coen of Albany, OH; sisters Sharlene Dillinger (Randy) and Pamela McDaniel; brother Randy Coen (Donna); nephew William Donohue and several nieces and nephews Steven was predeceased by his father Elmo Coen and brother-in-law Dewey McDaniel. Due to Covid-19 restrictions entombment will be private for the immediate family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020