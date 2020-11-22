1/1
Steven D. Walukiewicz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven D. Walukiewicz

Leesburg - Steven D. Walukiewicz, 57, of Leesburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the home of his brother, David, in Pittsgrove Township. Steve was born in Bridgeton. He was a furnace operator in tube draw working for Wheaton Industries, now known as Nipro in Millville.

Steve graduated from Arthur P. Schalick High School, Class of '81 where he was the drum major for the marching band. He also was a member of the All South Jersey band and his high school's theatre group.

Steve enjoyed the outdoors, working in his yard and gardening. He loved going to the Monster truck shows with his son, Steven and he was a die hard fan of the Price is Right TV show.

Steve is survived by his wife: Denise; son: Steven P (Jill); brother: David (Traci); parents: Robert & Marilyn; nieces & nephews: Lindsay (Damon), Madison, Gary (Debbie), Gavin, Zach, Michael, Tyler and Robbie; 2 sister in laws: Mary Leigh (Rob) and Terri (Russell); brother in law: Gary.

Steve was pre-deceased by 2 brothers: Robert & Michael; 2 sister in laws: Bev & Luanne; mother in law: Joyce.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Written condolences may be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web at www.rocapshannon.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved