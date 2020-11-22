Steven D. Walukiewicz
Leesburg - Steven D. Walukiewicz, 57, of Leesburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the home of his brother, David, in Pittsgrove Township. Steve was born in Bridgeton. He was a furnace operator in tube draw working for Wheaton Industries, now known as Nipro in Millville.
Steve graduated from Arthur P. Schalick High School, Class of '81 where he was the drum major for the marching band. He also was a member of the All South Jersey band and his high school's theatre group.
Steve enjoyed the outdoors, working in his yard and gardening. He loved going to the Monster truck shows with his son, Steven and he was a die hard fan of the Price is Right TV show.
Steve is survived by his wife: Denise; son: Steven P (Jill); brother: David (Traci); parents: Robert & Marilyn; nieces & nephews: Lindsay (Damon), Madison, Gary (Debbie), Gavin, Zach, Michael, Tyler and Robbie; 2 sister in laws: Mary Leigh (Rob) and Terri (Russell); brother in law: Gary.
Steve was pre-deceased by 2 brothers: Robert & Michael; 2 sister in laws: Bev & Luanne; mother in law: Joyce.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Written condolences may be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web at www.rocapshannon.com