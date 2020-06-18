Steven DiPrimio
Millville - Steven DiPrimio, 52, of Millville, NJ passed away on Wednesday June 17, 2020 in the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland after being seriously ill since October. Steve was born & raised in Vineland and was a lifelong area resident. He was the son of the late Juanita (Pettit) & John F. "Jack" DiPrimio.
Steve worked in food service all of his life. Before his health failed he was employed at Wheat Road Cold Cuts. Steve enjoyed watching horror movies, loud music and Super Marvel comics.
He is survived by 1 daughter; Melissa DiPrimio & Scott, 1 grandson; Max, 1 Brother & sister in-law; Ron & Sarah, 3 nieces; Emily & Natalie, Andrea Irish; Uncle; Jim & wife Joanne DiPrimio, Aunt; Fran DiPrimio as well as several cousins
Graveside funeral services will be conducted 10:30 AM on Monday June 22nd at the Siloam Cemetery, 550 N. Valley Ave. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.