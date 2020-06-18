Steven DiPrimio
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven DiPrimio

Millville - Steven DiPrimio, 52, of Millville, NJ passed away on Wednesday June 17, 2020 in the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland after being seriously ill since October. Steve was born & raised in Vineland and was a lifelong area resident. He was the son of the late Juanita (Pettit) & John F. "Jack" DiPrimio.

Steve worked in food service all of his life. Before his health failed he was employed at Wheat Road Cold Cuts. Steve enjoyed watching horror movies, loud music and Super Marvel comics.

He is survived by 1 daughter; Melissa DiPrimio & Scott, 1 grandson; Max, 1 Brother & sister in-law; Ron & Sarah, 3 nieces; Emily & Natalie, Andrea Irish; Uncle; Jim & wife Joanne DiPrimio, Aunt; Fran DiPrimio as well as several cousins

Graveside funeral services will be conducted 10:30 AM on Monday June 22nd at the Siloam Cemetery, 550 N. Valley Ave. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved