Steven Landon Holt
Vineland - Steven Landon Holt, age 55, of Vineland, NJ, passed away on April 10, 2020. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and Kevin Bauman; his son, Landon Charles Holt (mother: Pamela Marandino); his mother and step-father, Lorraine and Manny Gordillo; his father and step-mother, Wilbert and Pat Holt; two sisters, Christina Holt and Lynsey Gordillo; two sets of twin nephews, Phillip and Dean Holt, and Christopher and Blake Sheppard; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. His brother, Phillip Holt, predeceased him.
Steve was sole proprietor of Safe and Sound Security, a successful telecommunications business, which he owned and operated for over 30 years. His business remains operational by his children and step-father for his many loyal customers.
Steve was a proud father who loved his children immensely. He had a strong passion for music and attended concerts frequently. The last one he saw was his favorite group, The Rolling Stones, which he enjoyed with his children, Crystal and Landon. Funeral and cremation services were private. To e-mail condolences, please visit, www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from May 28 to May 30, 2020.